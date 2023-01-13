Watch the Kennewick PD Dash-Cam Video from Clover Island Chase

Remember the story about a 14-year-old boy that held a woman against her will, rammed into a police car, and led Kennewick police on a wild car chase in a stolen car? Well, Kennewick PD released the dash-cam footage today.

14-Year-Old Boy Holds Woman Against Her Will on Clover Island

On Saturday, January 7th (1/7/23) Kennewick police got a report of a possible stolen vehicle and a woman held against her will on Clover Island in Kennewick Washington. The pair were in a white Range Rover that had been reported stolen a few days earlier. Now Kennewick police have released the video from the encounter. Read the original story details by clicking here or read on to see the dash-cam video.

The Kennewick Police Turn on Emergency Lights

You can see in the video, as soon as the officer turns on his emergency lights the Range Rover tries to get away. The patrol car gives chase, the officer says "and he's leaving, looks like he is heading west off the island." That second you see the Range Rover hit the brakes, switch into reverse, and ram into the front of the officer's car.

It sounds like the officer yells "Get the f_ out bro" in the video as the Range Rover dives up onto the hood of his patrol car and then drives off past another.

Kennewick Police Chase the Range Rover Off Clover Island

Even after the Range Rober slammed into the front of the Kennewick police patrol car, the officer continued to chase with the other patrol car he just slipped past.

They both then chase the Range Rover at a high rate of speed while communicating with dispatch on the video. The footage cuts out as the police reach the first corner on Clover Island near the Light House.

Kennewick Police Use Spike Strips on Range Rover

When the video continues, you see a different officer's dash-cam as he is laying spike strips on the road. While waiting for the 14-year-old to pass, you can hear on the police radio "male driver, female passenger" and then the Rover drives over the strip.

The Range Rover is Stopped a Short Time Later

The video continues back from the perspective of the first officer that was rammed by the fleeing suspect. The patrol cars chase the Range Rover off the island and the video cuts again. You see the Range Rover on the side of the road and a tall 14-year-old boy steps out with his hands up to be arrested. The boy was charged with Assault in the Second Degree (RCW 9A.36.021), Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (RCW 9A.56.068), Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle (RCW 46.61.024), and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked in the Second Degree (RCW 46.20.342.1B) and booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. Watch the entire video below.

