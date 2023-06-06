5 Things to Ask Yourself on Washington’s ‘Secure Your Load’ Day

It is Secure Your Load Day!

Are you moving or transporting stuff in the back of a truck or on a trailer? Ask yourself these questions!

Think About These Things on Secure Your Load Day

Pretty much every day I either see stuff littered on the highway that has fallen out of a vehicle or I actually see it fall off myself. It is amazing how many people do not secure their loads in Washington State. That is why days like today are so important as a reminder about things to ask yourself before you leave with a truckload of stuff.

Why is Securing Your Load so Important?

Unsecured loads cause over 300 crashes a year in Washington alone. They are also responsible for about 40% of all trash found on the sides of roadways. Just in 2022 alone, 5 people died because of accidents caused by unsecured loads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste says “Our troopers and commercial enforcement officers contact more than 1,000 motorists each year for failing to properly secure their vehicle’s loads." Let's not let one of those motorists be YOU!

