Washington’s Creepiest: From Mental Facility to Ghost Town

Over 1,500 people are known to have been buried in this now-abandoned Washington State city.

Northern State Mental Hospital: Eerie Ghost Town in Washington State

Located near Sedro-Woolley, Washington lies an eerie reminder of Washington State's forgotten mental health history, the Northern State Mental Hospital. Once filled with over 2,700 patients, this facility grew into a self-sustaining city during its peak in the mid-20th century. It was originally established in 1909 due to overcrowding at Western State Hospital. Northern State became a crucial institution for mental health care in Washington State. Now it is one of the freakiest deserted locations in all of Washington with over 1,500 people known to be buried there.

Northern State was not just a hospital but a fully functional community at its peak. It had its own water reservoir, sewage system, and even a quarry. The grounds featured a steam plant, a lumber mill, and canning facilities to support its large and growing population. Patients and staff enjoyed modern amenities like a gymnasium, library, bakery, dairy, and a large 700-acre farm for food production.

Northern State Hospital Funding Cut

However, the hospital's story took a turn in 1976 when state funding was suddenly cut off, leading to its eventual closure. Public confidence in Washington State mental hospitals was at an all-time low, and that contributed to the closing of Northern State Hospital. Today, most of its buildings still stand, although deserted, making a one-of-a-kind spot that attracts curious explorers looking for spooky places.

The Northern State Recreation Area offers visitors a glimpse into its past and trails wind through the old barns and canning facilities. It is set up for people to imagine and immerse themselves in where the once-vibrant community existed. Many of the buildings remain locked for safety reasons, but you can get a quick peek in the windows for an idea of what living in that era was like.

Hospital Designed by Manhattan Central Park Architects

Most of the buildings were designed by the renowned Olmsted Brothers landscape architecture firm, known for their work on Central Park in Manhattan. The grounds of Northern State have the same unique charm as the designs around Central Park. The buildings themselves were crafted by the esteemed Saunders and Lawton architectural firm, adding to the site's historical significance.

Vising the Northern State Recreation Center is easy and free for all ages, just a short drive from Burlington, Washington. Follow Highway 20 east, turning north onto Helmick Road before reaching the parking lot. Today, Northern State Mental Hospital stands as a haunting testament to the evolution of mental health care in Washington State. Its transformation from a bustling city to a deserted ghost town serves as a reminder of the challenges and changes in society's approach to mental health over the decades.