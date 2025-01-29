Washington’s Air is Polluted Right Now: This is the Cause

Recently, air quality in large parts of Washington State has deteriorated and some people in sensitive are being urged to take precautions.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Stagnant Conditions Lead to Elevated Air Pollution Across Washington

Stagnant air conditions are to blame for trapping pollutants near the ground and leading to poor air quality across many areas of Washington State, including the Columbia Basin, the Blue Mountain Foothills, Spokane, and the Yakima Valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton issued a warning about these stagnant conditions, which are preventing pollution from dispersing from the region.

It is causing a buildup of harmful particles, primarily PM2.5, which are fine particulate matter that can be harmful to the respiratory system. These tiny particles, less than 2.5 microns in diameter, are small enough to be inhaled deeply into the lungs and can cause health issues in children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Today, (January 29, 2025), air quality in various cities across Washington State shows a moderate rating. In Spokane, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73, showing moderate pollution levels with a significant presence of PM2.5 particles.

The Tri-Cities area has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55, also with moderate pollution levels. Authorities issued warnings for people with heart or lung conditions, young children, and the elderly, that they should limit outdoor activities and keep windows closed to avoid further exposure to pollutants. The last warning isn't an issue in the cold of winter but a good reminder if it is warmer.

These stagnant conditions are extending across a large portion of Washington, including the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. The weather patterns in these areas have made it difficult for wind to sweep the air pollutants that gather away, allowing harmful particles to accumulate and reduce air quality.

For sensitive individuals, remember to stay indoors, limit outdoor exercise, and use air purifiers to help improve indoor air quality. These tips are important during times when air pollution levels are high because prolonged exposure to poor air quality can lead to serious health issues over time.

Today the weather is expected to remain stagnant, but conditions might improve for relief as soon as tonight.