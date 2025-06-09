Washington Woman Found Chained Alive Next to Buried Dead Body

In Pend Oreille County, Washington, last Thursday (June 5th, 2025), the Pend Oreille Sheriff got a tip from Spokane County, leading to a grim scene on Fertile Valley Road.

The tip quickly became a homicide and kidnapping investigation with details that are more likely in a horror film than in real life.

A Call for Help Leads to a Horrific Scene

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a woman allegedly being held against her will somewhere in Pend Oreille County. They also received claims that a deceased man had been buried on the same property. Pend Oreille deputies quickly responded to the address given in the pit and arrived around 8:30 p.m.

The press release from the Pend Oreille Sheriff's Office says deputies met a man at the front gate of the property and escorted them inside. On the property, they found a woman who was chained, still alive, but was being kept against her will. Nearby, deputies found the body of a deceased man buried in the ground.

Arrests Made and Ongoing Investigation

Two men and one woman living on the property were detained immediately and questioned. A search warrant was issued, and then Washington State Patrol’s Forensics Team was called in to help. The body that was found buried on the side was confirmed to be an adult male. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still trying to find the cause of death.

John L. Rosen, 48, of Newport, was arrested on multiple serious charges, including first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, rape, and unlawful imprisonment. Shawna L. McGlothen, 28, of Deer Park, was also arrested for providing false or misleading statements. A second man found on the property was interviewed and later released.

A last known address for John L Rosen is 344 Fertile Valley Rd

Newport, WA 99156.

Strong Washington Agency Collaboration on a Complex Case

Officials say that the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, including Pend Oreille County deputies, Newport Police, Kalispel Tribal Police, and Spokane County Sheriff's Office, led to the positive outcome, including the chained woman being saved.

Police say that all suspects in the case are currently in custody, and there is no danger to the public with another suspect at large.

There have been almost no updates in this case, almost one week later.