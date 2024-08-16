Washington Winter Coming: Sunsets Happen Before 8PM Until Spring

Washington State, I hope you are ready for significantly shorter daylight hours.

Washington State Faces 250+ Darker Days After Yearly Sunset Shift

As of August 14, 2024, Washington State is preparing for a significant change in daylight hours. According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, that was the last sunset after 8:00 PM for Washington State until April 30, 2025, which is a stretch of 259 days. Washington State, sitting at a high latitude near the 48th parallel, experiences regular seasonal variations in daylight. This latitude places Washington north of much of the U.S., leading to big changes in daylight between summer and winter. As the Earth tilts on its axis versus the sun, the amount of sunlight the state receives fluctuates significantly throughout the year.

Washington Solstice Changes

During the summer solstice, Washington enjoys extended daylight hours, with sunsets extending as late as 9:00 PM. Residents across the state can enjoy up to 16 hours of daylight, making for long, bright evenings. However, during the winter solstice in late December, residents of Washington State will face a big reduction in daylight. On the shortest day of the year, parts of Washington experience only about 8 hours of daylight, with the sun rising later and setting earlier. This is roughly 90 minutes less daylight compared to southern cities like Los Angeles, though the sunset in Washington occurs only about 25 minutes later.

While Washington’s winter days are among the shortest for major U.S. regions, they are still longer compared to places like Fairbanks, Alaska. In Fairbanks, the winter solstice brings very brief periods of daylight, with the sun barely rising above the horizon, causing long periods of twilight.

What Causes Washington's Variation of Sunlight?

The variation in daylight hours across Washington is due to the angle of the sun’s rays as they strike the Earth. At higher latitudes, like in Washington State, the sun’s rays hit more obliquely during winter, causing less direct heating and shorter days. The Northern Hemisphere’s tilt away from the sun during winter increases this effect. As Washington State transitions into these shorter days, residents can expect the familiar pattern of longer nights and reduced daylight hours. Before you know it, it will feel like night all the time.