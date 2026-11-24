Wild turkeys weren't strangers to Washington and were historically found across the state, but their numbers eventually declined.

Decades later, wildlife officials began bringing them back, using birds from several parts of the country.

Some of those birds came from Arizona and New Mexico, and their genetic history connects to an interesting chapter in North American turkey history.

But the story isn't just about moving turkeys from one state to another, because their family tree seems to go back thousands of years.

Three Types of Turkeys Were Introduced to Washington

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says early efforts to establish wild turkey populations in Washington began in 1913, but those attempts mostly failed.

More successful introductions came later, particularly during the 1960s.

Eventually, years later, officials established three subspecies in Washington State:

Merriam's turkey: Originally from the western United States, including Arizona and New Mexico.

Rio Grande turkey: Originally from Texas and other parts of the south-central United States.

Eastern turkey: Brought from states including Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

The Merriam's turkey is now the most abundant subspecies in Washington, because it is well suited to the forested mountain environments of the West.

Thousand-Year-Old Ancient Turkey Connection to Washington State

This is where the story gets really interesting for me.

Thousands of years ago, people in Mexico domesticated wild turkeys, and those birds eventually became the ancestors of today's domestic turkeys. Yes, the ones you think of when you think of Thanksgiving.

The ancient Maya also raised domesticated Mexican turkeys in the region more than 2,000 years ago.

But the Maya weren't the only ones raising turkeys.

Ancient people in what is now Arizona and New Mexico also domesticated turkeys. Genetic research published in 2010 found that these birds represented a separate lineage from the Mexican domestic turkeys.

In other words, turkey domestication happened independently in two different parts of North America.

Are Washington's Turkeys Descendants of Ancient Maya Birds?

Not exactly.

Washington's Merriam's turkeys came from wild populations in the Southwest, not from the domesticated turkeys raised by the Maya.

Although researchers have identified genetic similarities involving ancient Southwestern turkeys, the Merriam's wild turkey and the ancient domesticated lineage shouldn't be treated as the same population.

So the next time you see a wild turkey wandering through your neighborhood or crossing a Washington road, do not just think of a good meal.

Remember their story stretches from the Southwest to ancient civilizations in Mexico and the American Southwest, thousands of years ago.

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