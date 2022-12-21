Will Washington State Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?

It seems like forever since we have had a white Christmas for most of Washington State. Where I live, we have not had a white Christmas since 2016. Will we finally get some snow this year for the holiday?

Will We Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?

We are still a few days out but the forecast looks good if you want snow for Christmas and you live in Washington State. You might be surprised to find out all the places that can expect a bunch of "the white stuff" on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Do you live in one of the "lucky" places in Washington?

The Areas in Washington Not Getting Snow for Christmas

If you live in Seattle or the western coast of Washington, your chances of a white Christmas are very slim. There will be a lot of rain but the low temps are still going to be in the mid-40s. That makes it nearly impossible for snow, but maybe the temps change and you get a Christmas miracle. Seattle is expecting rain all weekend with lows of 45 on Saturday and 48 on Christmas day. Olympia will be rainy and warm with lows around 45 and highs in the 50s according to WeatherBug.

Will Eastern Washington Get a White Christmas?

Most of eastern Washington usually gets a white Christmas, if not actual snow on Christmas day. I grew up in Spokane and hardly remember a Christmas without snow. This year will be no different with snow expected every day up to Christmas and highs only around 30 all weekend according to WeatherBug. If you live south of Spokane, you might not be as lucky. Pullman is expecting freezing rain all weekend with a low of 36 on Christmas day. The farther north you are, the better your chances for a White Christmas in eastern Washington State.

Will Lower Central Washington Get a White Christmas This Year?

I live in lower central Washington now and it seems like we hardly ever get snow on Christmas. The last time we received snow in Kennewick on Christmas was 2016 but that might change this year. Friday we are expecting more snow to add to the amounts already on the ground in Tri-Cities according to Weatherbug. Saturday there is a chance for freezing rain but switches back to frozen mix for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The low is expected around 25 for both days making it likely for snow.

Will Central Washington Get Snow for Christmas in 2022?

Most of central Washington State has a similar forecast for the holiday weekend. Ellensburg is expecting snow on Friday, changing to freezing rain on Saturday but with only a high of 23 expected. That temperature might mean more snow on Saturday with a frozen mix expected on Christmas Day. The farther north you go in central Washington State, the more likely you will get snow on Sunday.

Where to Go in Washington State for a Guaranteed White Christmas

If you really need to experience a white Christmas and you're just getting rain, I would suggest heading to the mountains. Both sides of Washington are blessed with large mountains making it easy for you to find snow. I have spent two Christmas holidays in the mountains at a cabin buried in deep snow and it was fun. There is just something special about waking up to feet of fresh white snow on Christmas morning. There are a lot of cabins you can rent if this is something you want to do. Just remember that it also means you can't go anywhere for a while if you get buried in snow so make sure you are prepared. Happy Holidays and I hope you get all the snow you want on your Christmas Day!