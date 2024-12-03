Washington Warning: Spokane Area Experiencing Freezing Rain

Spokane and the eastern side of Washington are currently experiencing one of the worst winter weather hazards, freezing rain.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Freezing Rain Hits Spokane, Drivers Urged to Use Caution

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East has warned drivers to slow down and take extra precautions while traveling this morning, as light freezing rain is making roads slippery and dangerous.

A social media post from WSDOT East shared a view of the icy conditions, noting that what might look like rain on the camera is actually freezing rain. "Please slow down and use extra caution on the roads this morning," WSDOT advised. The department also reported that "Sir Plows-a-lot," the region’s snowplow, has been deployed to treat the North Spokane Corridor, ensuring the roads are as safe as possible.

Freezing rain occurs when raindrops fall through a layer of cold air near the surface, turning into ice when contacting the ground or objects like trees, power lines, and vehicles. This creates a thin but hazardous layer of ice on roadways, making travel especially tricky. Unlike snow, which can provide some traction, freezing rain forms a slick surface that can cause vehicles to lose control quickly, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads.

Here are some key tips for driving on roads during freezing rain:

Slow Down: Driving at lower speeds helps give you time to react to slippery conditions. Freezing rain can make it harder to stop, so reducing your speed can prevent accidents.

Increase Following Distance: Leave more space than usual between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This provides extra room to stop when necessary.

Brake Gently: Avoid sudden stops or sharp turns, they can cause your vehicle to skid on icy surfaces. Apply the brakes gently to maintain control.

Check Tire Pressure: Low tire pressure can reduce traction, so ensure your tires are properly inflated before heading out.

Raise Windshield Wipers: To prevent your wipers from freezing to the windshield, lift them up before freezing rain sets in after you park. This also makes it easier to clear ice off your windshield.

Be Alert: Stay vigilant for falling branches, power lines, and other debris that could block the road or create hazards in front of you.

Avoid Cruise Control: Don’t use cruise control in wet or icy conditions. It can make it harder to react quickly to slippery roads.

Avoid Standing Water: If possible, avoid driving through areas with standing water, as it could be hiding patches of ice underneath.

While freezing rain may seem less intense than snow, it can be far more dangerous. Ice forms quickly on roads when temperatures hover around 32°F, and moisture from rain or drizzle can make surfaces treacherous. WSDOT urges drivers to be extra cautious and monitor road conditions before hitting the road.