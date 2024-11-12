Washington Troopers Bust Another Driver Using Dummy in HOV Lane

The Washington State Patrol should give awards every year to the best HOV Fake Dummy, but this one would definitely NOT win.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State HOV Violator Faces Fines for Fake Passenger

Today (November 12, 2024), a Washington State Patrol Trooper encountered another unusual and creative attempt to bypass High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane regulations on a busy highway. A driver pulled into the HOV lane with a passenger who appeared to be wearing a dark grey sweatshirt draped over the seat and a white skull mask affixed to the headrest. The seatbelt was even fastened over the “passenger,” suggesting a deliberate attempt to meet the HOV requirement. When questioned by Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver claimed the mask was a deterrent to prevent theft of tools left in the vehicle, not realizing that the ruse would lead to a violation.

"Not sure if this would work!" Trooper Johnson commented humorously in a tweet after the incident, alongside a picture of the setup, drawing attention to the creative but unlawful attempt to bypass the rules.

The HOV lanes in Washington State are designed to reduce congestion by encouraging carpooling, vanpooling, and public transportation. These lanes are reserved for vehicles with two or more occupants, depending on the area, and violators face big fines for misusing them. The primary purpose of HOV lanes, toll lanes, and express lanes is to maximize road capacity by incentivizing car-pooling, reducing traffic, and lowering emissions.

Washington State HOV Lane Violations and Fines

Under Washington's HOV laws, the penalty for a first-time violation is $186. However, for repeat offenders within a two-year period, the fine increases to $336. The rules are strictly enforced, and attempts like the one seen in this case only add to the cost of the violator. If a dummy or doll is used to impersonate a passenger, an additional $200 is added to the fine, which applies to this incident with the skull mask and sweatshirt setup.

Washington's HOV, High Occupancy Toll (HOT), and Express Toll lanes are managed to ensure the efficient movement of people across the state’s busiest corridors. The lanes are typically located on high-traffic routes like Interstate 5, State Route 167, and Interstate 405, and have been shown to provide faster and more reliable travel for those who carpool, use public transportation, or pay a toll.

The Washington State Patrol is responsible for monitoring HOV lane compliance and is dedicated to maintaining the effectiveness of those lanes. Legally, vehicles must have the requisite number of occupants, which is typically indicated by signs on the road. For example, the I-405 Express Toll Lanes require at least two occupants during certain hours, and vehicles with three or more passengers can use them for free or for a toll, depending on their pass type.