Washington State Trooper Warns Tri-Cities: I’ll See You Tomorrow

This Washington State Patrol Trooper is putting out a blatant warning, but will it help?

Washington State Patrol Trooper Warns Tri-Cities Morning Drivers

A Washington State Patrol Trooper posted a warning on social media today for all drivers in the Tri-Cities area. Trooper Chris Thorson posted on his X (formally Twitter) account, "Tomorrow morning we will be having an emphasis on State Route 240 focusing on distracted driving and other collision causing violations." Washington State Route 240 is the main highway running along the river on the Kennewick side to Richland and then out to Bypass Highway towards Hanford. It carries a lot of traffic heading to and from the area and the Washington State Patrol sees it as a trouble spot. With distracted driving the obvious main issue would be drivers using their phones while driving, "A person who uses a personal electronic device while driving a motor vehicle on a public highway is guilty of a traffic infraction." Washington State law describes distracted driving as any activity, "not related to the actual operation of a motor vehicle in a manner that interferes with the safe operation of such motor vehicle." They will also be cracking down on distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding, or anything else that would make the highway less safe.

Tri-Cities Immediately Responds

There seem to be many people happy about the sudden focus on SR-240 with people chiming in almost immediately after the post was published. One wrote, "Following TOO Close, and lane changes major reasons for collisions. How to avoid collisions, don't sniff the tailpipe in front of you. Increase Following Distances for each 10 mph, and or if roads are wet, icy, or if traffic is heavy. Prevention more important than mitigation." I think it is good advice but not very realistic if you drive that road very much. Another pointed out that SR-240 could use a trucking lane which is a good idea if WSDOT could make them fit. I just don't see how it will help with distracted driving or collision-causing violations. So where exactly will Trooper Thorson be on Thursday morning? I would bet he will be along the river and on the bypass highway looking for people to bust who did not get the warning or just do not care. Maybe a ticket in their pocket will change their minds.