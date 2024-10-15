Washington Trooper Thorson Retires After 25 Years of Service

A very recognizable Washington State Patrol Trooper in the Columbia Basin area suddenly announced retirement.

X @wspd3pio X @wspd3pio loading...

Washington State Patrol District 3 PIO Trooper C. Thorson Announces Retirement After 25 Years

In a heartfelt social media announcement on October 14, 2024, Trooper C. Thorson, the long-standing Public Information Officer for the Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 3, declared his retirement after over 25 years of dedicated service. Thorson, known for his engaging “straight talk” videos and community-focused approach, expressed gratitude for his followers and his experiences throughout his career.

“That's a wrap! I’m retiring after 25 years and some change,” Thorson tweeted, thanking the WSP and the community for their support. His contributions to the Tri-Cities area have made him a familiar and trusted figure, offering valuable insights on topics ranging from safe load securing to effective zipper merging techniques over the Blue Bridge.

Thorson's role extended beyond routine public safety messaging; he also endeared himself to the community through acts of kindness, like one recent story where he helped rescue a kitten found near a highway crash site and ensured it found a loving home. His ability to connect with the public has definitely strengthened the relationship between the Washington State Patrol and the residents of the Columbia Basin.

X @wspd3pio X @wspd3pio loading...

What is Next for WSP District 3?

While Thorson's retirement marks the end of an era, the Washington State Patrol is already preparing for a smooth transition. Though no official announcements have been made regarding his successor, both Trooper Sarah Clasen and Lieutenant Dustin Drout are currently listed as Public Information Officer contacts. Notably, Lieutenant Drout's name has already been associated with the District 3 PIO social media accounts, indicating that he may play a significant role moving forward.

As the Columbia Basin communities of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties bid farewell to Trooper Thorson, his legacy of transparency, community engagement, and compassion will undoubtedly be remembered. The WSP District 3 social media followers will miss his approachable demeanor and commitment to public service. I’m sure I speak for everyone in District 3 when I wish Trooper Chris Thorson all the best in his future endeavors and say, “Thank you for your service; you will be greatly missed.”