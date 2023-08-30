Washington Trooper Busts Teen Driving 107 MPH “Testing His Car”

Yes, that was his excuse..." testing my car".

Washington State Trooper Busts 100+ MPH Teen

Just yesterday, a Washington State Patrol Trooper posted on his Twitter (now X) account about an extreme speeder he had just pulled over in a 60 MPH zone traveling northbound on WA-167 near 15th Street NW. The Official Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer for King County and the "main" officer who posts for the State Patrol shared the story.

Teen Driver: Just Got it Back & I'm "Testing It"

Of course, when Trooper Johnson busts a teen driving over 100+ MPH in a 60 MPH zone, he is going to share it online. The car Trooper Johnson pulls over in his post was driven by a 16-year-old teen and clocked at 107 MPH!! Guess what his excuse was? Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says that when he pulled the teen over and asked him why, the teen said he had just gotten the car back and was "testing it". A person in the comment section said "That's a $450 ticket at minimum. Don't ask why I know that". The Trooper didn't say what happened to the car or the teen, but I can assume that he isn't "testing it" anymore. Hopefully, his mommy or daddy took it away from him if the cops didn't.