Washington Trooper Busts Corvette 100+ in Busy Tri-Cities Traffic

The Trooper says he was 44 mph OVER the speed limit in busy Tri-Cities traffic.

Washington State Trooper Busts Alleged Speeding Corvette

Today, Washington State Trooper Thorson posted on his Twitter account after busting an older Corvette speeding in busy Tri-Cities traffic in the middle of the day. The trooper wrote he allegedly clocked the driver of the old Corvette going 44 miles OVER the current speed limit and driving aggressively. I can only imagine how aggressive the driving must have been if traffic was thick while going over 40 miles per hour faster. Trooper Thorson points out that it is driving just like he saw today that leads to traffic fatality crashes he has personally witnessed as a Trooper. So how fast was the Corvette actually driving?

How Fast is 44 MPH Over the Speed Limit?

Well, it looks to me like the area he is pulled over is the area before entering Richland on 240 from the picture. The speed limit in that area of the roadway is 60 mph, making the possible speed of the Corvette driving close to 104 mph. It is possible that the area the driver was spotted was in a 35 or 70-mph zone near that spot making the driver's alleged top speed anywhere from 79-114 mph. Either way, the driver is looking at some big fines and penalties in the near future no matter what speed zone he was in. There were 745 people killed in car crashes just in 2022 alone in Washington State and most were attributed to high speed or drugs and alcohol. The car crash fatality numbers were higher in 2022 than they had been in Washington State in decades and you can expect police to be making reckless high-speed driving a priority in the near future and beyond.