Washington Travel Alert Through Monday: What You Need to Know

The stormy weather that hit Washington State this morning is going to continue and get stronger in places.

Washington Winter Weather Warnings from Wednesday Through Next Monday

The National Weather Service is warning of winter storms hitting the Cascades, the northern Blue Mountains, Ochocos, and Wallowa City. The Spokane area is also expecting a blanket of snow with wintery and slick conditions starting Tuesday evening. The Spokane area forecast calls for a possibility of 3 inches of snow throughout Tuesday evening into Wednesday making for a slick morning commute. Most of Washington should expect gusty winds and possible hail or sleet making travel conditions unpredictable and hazardous all over the state. Travelers around the Spokane area should expect slick roads early Wednesday however warmer temperatures will change that precipitation to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Washington Winter Storm Travel Impact

The areas and highways of Washington State impacted by the storms through the weekend are numerous. The main highways affected by the storms are I-90, I-84, SR-395, SR-12, SR-20, SR-26, and SR-82. Areas with winter warnings are expecting 8-24 inches and advisory areas expecting 2-7 inches. Wind gusts of 55 mph are possible which could make travel very difficult with low visibility caused by blowing snow. The National Weather Service lists the travel risk as 3 of 5 on their scale for moderate risk.

Washington State Snow Forecast 2/25-3/01/2024