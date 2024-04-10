Washington: Can You See What’s Wrong with This Trailer’s Hookup?

If you have ever hauled a trailer, there is one thing that should be easy to spot!

loading...

Washington State Patrol Busts Unsafe Trailer on I-5

I will never forget the time my Dad was hauling our boat to Priest Lake through Spokane when the ball joint completely broke off the hitch traveling around 60 miles per hour. The front of the boat trailer started skipping off the pavement but still managed to stay upright and mostly behind our vehicle because of one important thing...the safety chains. If my father had not attached the safety chains from the trailer to the bumper, the boat and trailer would have left the back of our vehicle and struck and injured who knows what. Ever since that day, I have never forgotten to check and make sure the safety chains are attached correctly every time I am hauling a trailer. It is things like that the Washington State Patrol is always on the lookout for, and this morning they spotted a great example.

X @WSPCVEB X @WSPCVEB loading...

No Safety Chains, No Lights, No Licensing, and No Brakes

The Washington State Patrol Vehicle Enforcement Bureau was patrolling the area of I-5 near Marysville when they spotted a commercial trailer that looked dangerous. After pulling over the vehicle, they found the trailer had no safety chains, lights, licensing, or brakes. The Trooper posted that they "were placed out of service until the trailer was in compliance." According to Trailers.com, Washington State trailer laws include: A vehicle towing a trailer must use safety chains. The drawbar or other connection between vehicles in combination must be of sufficient strength to hold the weight of the towed vehicle on any grade where operated. No trailer may whip, weave, oscillate, or fail to follow substantially in the course of the towing vehicle. Turn signals and reflectors are required."