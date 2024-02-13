Washington: Look Up Tonight & Tomorrow for Northern Lights

Tonight and tomorrow night you have a chance to catch one of nature's coolest light shows.

NOAA Alerts Washington of Possible Northern Lights

Every time there is an alert of possible Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis), I hardly ever see anything. One time in high school around 1989 I witnessed the Northern Lights for the first time. Out of the 4 or 5 total times I have witnessed the Northern Lights in Washington State, it was by far the brightest. The bright green colors were flashing and waving all over the sky like someone was shaking out a huge reflective blanket and a bright green light was projected from underneath. It was unlike anything I had ever seen before and was not prepared for how bright and active it was.

The National Weather Service Issues Geomagnetic Storm Watch

If you want to try and see the Northern Lights for yourself, your best chance may be tonight. "NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through the 14th. The Northern Lights may be tough to see with the naked eye, but folks in central and northeast Washington should have favorable viewing tonight with less cloud cover." Look on the expected cloud cover map posted above to find the best possible location to see the geomagnetic storm.