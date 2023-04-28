Take the Plunge This Spring in Washington’s 8 Best Swimming Holes

Washington's Best Swimming Holes

With all this sudden sunshine in Washington, are you feeling like you need some swimming in your life?

8 Swimming Hole Spots to Cool Down in Washinton State

I was outside eating a burger at a friend's party yesterday and we started talking about how it felt like we should just go jump in the river. That idea is fine, but there are much better places to take a plunge while exploring the beauty that Washington has to offer.

These are 8 swimming spots in Washington that I think are some of the best you can find. I tried to put a good mixture in the list with some being a long hike, while others are next to where you can park. One of these locations is my personal favorite where I spent most of my childhood growing up.

1- Lake Serene

Speaking of cooling off, this might be the best spot. Expect really cold mountain waters at Lake Serene and a challenging hike to get there. The total distance round trip is nearly 8 miles and should take most of the day.

Directions: Drive SR-2 to 7 miles east of Gold Bar. Just before a large bridge over the Skykomish River, turn right onto Mount Index Road. Follow the signs to Lake Serene Trailhead (600 ft).

2- Dougan Falls

This popular spot is just a short drive from parking. The only downside is that on a nice day, this spot will be busier than most. It is open most of the year and there are bathrooms and picnic spots available.

Directions: From I-205, take exit 27 in Washington State toward Camas and merge onto WA-14. Follow 9.1 miles east to Washougal River Road to the destination.

3- Lake Roosevelt

I grew up about 10 miles from Lake Roosevelt and know it like the back of my hand. Lake Roosevelt is really, really big so if you have a boat go explore and find your own spot. If you have small kids and need a place with docks, bathrooms, and BBQs, try Porcupine Bay or Seven Bays campsites. Hawk Creek Falls is also nice, just be careful if you try to swim behind the falls because it can suck you under.

To find Porcupine Bay, from Davenport take US-2 north for about 10 miles until you see signs to Porcupine Bay on your right. Follow that road all the way down the canyon until you reach the campground entrance.

4- Rocky Brook Falls

This beautiful swimming hole and waterfall is only about a 200 yeard walk from parking.

Directions: Drive Highway 101 north of Brinnon and turn left on Dosewallips Road. Drive 3 miles west, and park out of the way of traffic. The walk begins on the right after crossing Rocky Brook Bridge.

5- Whatcom Falls

This spot is not just a swimming spot, but a full 241-acre park to explore. Located in Bellingham, there is no hike to reach this beautiful swimming hole with bathrooms, parking, fishing, bbq grills, playgrounds, and even a tennis court.

Directions: 1401 Electric Avenue in the Whatcom Falls Neighborhood, Bellingham.

6- Denny Creek Keekwulee Falls

To find Keekwulee Falls and Denny Creek, the round-trip hike is around 4 miles. Not easy, this trip is considered moderately challenging but highly rewarding. Directions to this location are tricky, so read all about how to find Keekwulee Falls at North Bend Escapes. I don't want to be responsible for you getting lost.

7- Boulder Beach

This location is easy to find and has no hiking needed to get to. Located just east of Downtown Spokane on the north side of the Spokane River, this beach is named for the two large boulders you will see on the banks of the river. There is a strong current here so use caution while taking a plunge. The address is E Upriver Dr, Spokane, WA 99217.

8- Lower Lewis River Falls

This Washington State swimming spot is located on the Lewis River and has no long hike to explore. This location does take advance reservations during the busy time of the year. You can make yours by clicking on this website. For directions and compete information about this spot, check out their official website.