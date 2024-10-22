Washington’s Storm Season: The Hidden Dangers of Falling Trees

As storm season descends in Washington State, the dangers of falling trees loom large to both drivers on the road and outdoor enthusiasts exploring the wild.

Falling Trees Pose Increasing Danger During Washington’s Storm Season

Yesterday (Monday, October 21, 2024), a large tree fell across SR-165 near Buckley and temporarily blocked the roadway. Fortunately, emergency responders cleared the obstruction quickly, before any vehicles struck the fallen tree as it lay in the middle of the roadway. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo urged motorists to remain alert during the ongoing fall storm season because fallen trees and debris can create hazardous driving conditions.

As storms sweep through the region, the risk of falling trees increases more than you would think. In Washington State, falling trees and branches are not just an inconvenience, they can be deadly. According to statistics, Washington ranks among the highest states for fatalities caused by falling trees. This grim reality stems from the fact that many trees in Washington are large, making them vulnerable to the high moisture and strong winds of the stormy season.

Washington's wet, stormy autumn weather weakens tree roots and makes branches more susceptible to breaking. High winds can worsen the problem, toppling trees already compromised by age or disease. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) uses integrated roadside vegetation management strategies to help minimize these risks. Monitoring tree health and managing roadside vegetation help minimize hazards, but storms increasing in frequency and intensity make the challenges grow.

Washington's Bigg Falling Trees: Danger to both Drivers and Pedestrians

When it comes to road safety, fallen trees pose a big threat to both drivers and pedestrians. The latter might be a surprise but it is. In past recent storm seasons, there have been numerous reports of vehicles being crushed by falling trees. The potential for injury and death is compounded when individuals are caught unaware, either while driving or simply enjoying the outdoors. Dan Nunn, a survivor of a near-fatal incident involving a falling tree in 2015, recalls the life-altering moment in an interview with KIRO7 when an 80-foot hemlock landed on him, causing significant injury and ongoing trauma.

Beyond roadways, the dangers extend to Washington's recreational areas. Hiking trails, campsites, and other outdoor venues have unseen risks, with many forests filled with dead or dying trees, known as "snags." These trees may appear stable but can fall without warning, particularly during windy conditions or after heavy rain when soil becomes saturated. Hikers and campers are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and look out for hung snags or broken branches that could pose a threat.

While the odds of being injured or killed by a falling tree remain low compared to other risks, being mindful of potential hazards is crucial because it does happen. On the same night Dann Nunn was almost killed, three people were killed when a branch landed on their car during the same Washington State windstorm. In 2015 23-year-old Grant Strinden was killed instantly when a tree crushed his car in Monroe. In 2020 30-year-old Dale McCracken was hit by a falling branch in a windstorm, and in the recent spring of 2024, a woman and another man were both killed within a week of each other near Issaquah-Hobart Road from falling trees. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration(OSHA) reports that on average there are over 100 landscape and tree fall fatalities each year in the United States. It might not happen every year in Washington State, but it does happen.