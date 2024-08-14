Washington State’s Athletes Shine: Win 7 Medals at 2024 Olympics

Washington State athletes have made a remarkable impact at the 2024 Olympics, securing a total of 7 medals and showcasing their exceptional skills across a variety of sports.

Getty Images Getty Images loading... PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Hailey van Lith #9 of Team United States drives past Juana Camilion #22 of Team Spain during a Women's 3x3 basketball semifinal game between the United States and Spain on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Washington State Shines at 2024 Olympics in Medal Count

Washington State has made a commendable showing at the 2024 Olympics, securing a total of 7 medals and ranking 14th among all states. Leading Washington's medal tally is Matt King, who brought home the gold in swimming, marking a standout achievement for the state and the only gold medal for 2024. Even though that was the only gold won by a Washington State athlete, 6 others helped add to the US medal count.

Nevin Harrison earned a silver medal in canoeing, and Keana Hunter secured another silver in artistic swimming with her group. Kenneth Rooks also added to the state’s silver count with a 2nd place finish in athletics.

In rowing, Rielly Milne and Evan Olson each won bronze medals, demonstrating Washington's strong presence in this challenging sport. It was no surprise considering the miles and miles of challenging rivers that call Washington State home. The state’s final medal was a bronze awarded to Hailey Van Lith in basketball, a testament to her exceptional skills and contributions to her team on the court.

Getty Images Getty Images loading... PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Members of Team United States react after competing in the Team Acrobatic Routine on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Overall, Washington State's medal haul includes one gold, four silver, and two bronze. This success reflects the dedication and hard work of its athletes, as well as the strength of the state’s sports programs overall. The swimming gold medal won by Matt King is a significant achievement and underscores Washington’s growing athletic program's competitive edge.

The leading states in the medal count were California, with a remarkable 47 medals, followed by Florida and Texas, with 22 and 20 medals. The success of Washington's competitors not only contributes to Team USA's overall accomplishments but also celebrates the state's growing athletic talent. See the full breakdown of medals by state at thesportsgeek.com.