A Washington State Trooper is lucky after a drunk driver stuck their patrol car on the side of the highway.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Washington State Trooper Patrol Car Hit by Drunk Driver

Just after midnight in the early morning hours of September 12, 2023, a Washington State Trooper was in the middle of assisting another officer with a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of WA-167. While the officer was out of his car assisting the other Washington State Patrol Trooper on the scene, their vehicle was struck by another car driving down the highway. The driver that hit the patrol car sitting on the side of the road was later arrested on "suspected impairment" and booked in jail.

credit X wspd2pio credit X wspd2pio loading...

1 in 10 Police Deaths Caused by Being Struck by a Car

You can see from the pictures that everyone involved got extremely lucky the drunk driver only sideswiped the trooper's car instead of hitting it more solid. The numbers show that nationally, 1 in 10 deaths of a police officer is caused by being struck by a car on the side of the road. Even more die from some kind of accident while inside their cars with 31% of officers killed involved in some kind of accident. The Trooper's car will need some new tires, a little body work, some paint, and maybe new trim but it could have been much worse. The Washington State Patrol wants to remind everyone to drive sober and if you are going to partake in drinking to please call a ride.

https://x.com/wspd2pio/status/1700900390139822179?s=20