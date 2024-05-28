Washington State Troopers Involved in 3 Memorial Day Crashes

Troopers were involved in 3 different crashes all on Memorial Day.

There are no deaths only minor injuries luckily after three different Washington State Patrol Troopers were involved in Memorial Day accidents. Two of the three accidents happened in Snohomish County with Troopers safely parked on the side of a highway. The third accident happened on I-90 near the Bradway exit in Spokane, Washington. All three crashes happened within hours of each other during an already busy Memorial Day weekend for the Washington State Patrol.

Two Troopers Were Slammed Into by Drunk Drivers in Snohomish County

By 11:20 am on Memorial Day, the Washington State Patrol reported that 2 Troopers had been involved in accidents within the last 24 hours. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding reported the accidents on X (Twitter) and said both accidents involved alleged drunk drivers and that both of the Troopers involved were parked safely off the road when their patrol vehicles were struck. One of the Washington State Patrol Troopers sustained minor injuries, the other was fine. Both drivers involved were booked for DUI.

Accident 3: I-90 Westbound in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO Trooper Riddell/Jackson reported that a third Trooper had been involved in another accident only 2 or 3 minutes after the first announcement. The collision was reported at 11:23 am on I-90 near Broadway in the westbound lanes. The two-car collision involved a Washington State Patrol vehicle and another white minivan. The report says both vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Traffic was diverted off I-90 to the Broadway interchange while the accident was being investigated and cleared.