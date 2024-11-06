Washington State Trooper Survives Close Call with I-90 Black Ice

A Washington State Patrol Trooper is lucky to be alive this morning after an incident on icy roads.

State Trooper Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Sliding Vehicle

This morning, (November 6, 2024), a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper had a close call while investigating a collision on eastbound I-90 near milepost 54. Trooper White, who was attending to a previous crash, was nearly struck by another vehicle that lost control on the icy road.

According to the WSP District 6 Public Information Officer, a car came around the bend and hit a patch of black ice, skidding into a barrier as Trooper White was on the scene for another incident. Luckily, Trooper White was not injured but the incident serves as an important reminder of the dangerous winter driving conditions we can encounter on Washington's roads.

At temperatures near 30 degrees, black ice can form quickly, making roads slippery and hazardous without warning. These conditions are especially dangerous for drivers who are unprepared or maybe unfamiliar with the risks of black ice. Authorities want drivers to slow down and use extreme caution when driving near freezing temperatures, especially when visibility is limited or the road conditions are unclear.

"Obviously, at 30 degrees, it makes driving conditions very dangerous," the WSP spokesperson said. "We are thankful that Trooper White was okay and that there weren’t more serious consequences."