Washington State Trooper Shot WALKS Out of Hospital to Salutes

And they say miracles never happen!

Washington State Trooper Walks Out of Hospital Just Weeks After Shooting

Washington State Patrol Trooper Raymond Seaburg was shot multiple times less than 3 weeks ago, but this morning he walked out of the hospital to cheers and salutes from his fellow Troopers. He was shot on February 17, 2024, during a traffic stop by a suspected DUI driver who is now identified as Jason Joshua Posada. Trooper Seaburg spotted Posada driving in a black Ford truck on SR-167 just after 11 pm and suspected he was driving intoxicated. He followed the truck off the highway into Kent when the truck struck another vehicle at an intersection. Jason Posada abandoned his black truck and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex with Trooper Seaburg following.

Trooper Seaburg Reports Being Shot in the Legs.

After following the suspect into the apartment complex and managed to tackle him to the ground. Posada fought back against Trooper Seaburg and then pulled a gun from his waist. Trooper Seaburg also grabbed his gun but it misfired. Posada then fired at Trooper Seaburg and hit him multiple times in the legs. Posada fled the scene leaving Trooper Seaburg lying on the ground near the entrance of the complex when other officers arrived. After life-saving measures were given, Trooper Seaburg was taken to Harborview Medical Center and treated for 9 total entrance and exit wounds from the bullets. Seaburg was in critical condition for days before recovering and eventually being released this morning.

Police Found the Suspect Hiding Nearby

Police swarmed the area and spread out looking for Posada, finally finding him in the backyard of a different nearby apartment complex. Police found a backpack carrying an iPad with an outgoing message saying "Shot a cop, hurry" and 2 weapons. The guns found were Trooper Seaburg's duty weapon, which was missing from the scene, and a 9mm Polymer 80 handgun with no serial number. They also found shell casings from the handgun were consistent with the empty ones found at the shooting location. The suspect has pleaded not guilty in the case and is awaiting trial. Trooper Seaburg has mostly recovered from his injuries and walked out of the hospital to cheers and salutes this morning. He waved at family and friends before being driven away by a police escort for some much-deserved rest and recovery.