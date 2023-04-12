Washington State Trooper Honored by State House of Representatives

A Washington State Patrol Trooper was honored in the State Capital by the House of Representatives for his actions after being shot in the line of duty last year.

Washington State Trooper Dean Atkinson Shot

Last September 22, 2022, Trooper Dean Atkinson was sitting in his patrol car in Walla Walla when he was rammed into by a truck driven by 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel and then shot in the face.

O'Neel was reportedly angry about being evicted and was spotted by Atkinson shooting his gun according to court documents. The Trooper approached O'Neel who in turn rammed Trooper Atkinson's patrol car and then shot him in the face with a gun before driving away. O'Neel was eventually caught, arrested, and charged in the attack.

Trooper Atkinson Drove Himself to a Walla Walla Hospital

After being shot, Washington State Patrol Trooper Atkinson managed to drive himself to a Walla Walla hospital. He was critically injured with a gunshot wound to the face.

After being treated in Walla Walla he was transferred for critical care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. Now after several surgeries, Trooper Atkinson is doing much better and hopes to make a full recovery.

Trooper Atkinson Honored at the Washington State Capital

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Washington State House of Representatives honored Trooper Atkinson for his bravery while he was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla. The entire Washington State House of Representatives stood in honor and applauded. He was also given a framed Resolution presented to him by the House of Representatives while he was there.

After being honored at the Capitol, Trooper Atkinson returned back to Walla Walla to continue recovering and hopes to return to the Washington State Patrol as soon as possible.

