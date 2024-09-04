Washington State Ranks 6th Best in the Nation for Gambling

So you live in Washington State and love to gamble? I guess that should be no surprise.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Ranks as the Sixth Highest Gambling State in the U.S.

Washington State has emerged as a significant player in the U.S. gambling landscape, securing the sixth spot in a recent ranking of the states that gamble the most. According to new research conducted by Legal US Poker Stars, Washington scored 23.02 out of 100 on the gambling index, leading to its prominent top 10 position in the nation's gambling scene.

The study looked at various factors to determine the gambling intensity in each state, including search volume for gambling-related terms, the number of casinos, gambling revenue per capita, and the percentage of income spent on gambling. Washington's performance across these categories places it especially high on the list.

Washington's gambling infrastructure is robust, with 34 casinos operating across the state. This figure matches the number of casinos in New York, which is a huge contributor to the state’s high ranking. Despite the slightly lower search volume of 52,014 searches for gambling terms over the past year, Washington residents continue to spend considerable amounts on gambling activities.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State has an Income Percentage Spend of 56.72%

On average, Washington casinos generated a revenue per capita of $410.39 and averaged an income percentage spend of 56.72%. Although this percentage is lower compared to states like Nevada or Pennsylvania, Washington's high per capita spending suggests that when residents do gamble, they tend to wager significant amounts.

The state’s gambling revenue and casino presence indicate a thriving industry, although it faces competition from states with higher gambling search volumes and more frequent casino visits. Nevada, unsurprisingly, tops the list with a staggering score of 94.93, driven by its extensive casino offerings and high per capita spending. Washington's position as the sixth-highest gambling state shows the active gambling community that resides here, even though it is slightly smaller than states like Nevada and Pennsylvania in terms of overall gambling engagement.

Washington's ranking proves it is a major national gambling hub and offers a wide range of gaming options. Whether through sports betting or traditional casino games, Washington State remains a key player in America's gambling scene. If you love to gamble, you are definitely in the right place!

10 Cars in Washington State Catalytic Converter Thieves Target According to Kelley Blue Book, here are 10 vehicles and brands that are targets for catalytic converter thieves. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals