Washington State Patrol Has a New Voice for the Mid-Columbia Region

If you travel regularly through the Columbia Basin, the Yakima Valley, or up toward the Idaho border, you’re going to be hearing a new voice from the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Daniel Mosqueta has stepped into the role of District 3 Public Information Officer, and he’s already introducing himself to the community.

Meet Trooper Daniel Mosqueta, the New District 3 PIO Officer

Trooper Mosqueta shared a Thanksgiving message last week, reminding drivers to make good choices during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. But he also used the opportunity to let everyone know he’s officially the new PIO for District 3, which covers Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties.

His goal as the new PIO officer is to keep all of us informed about what’s happening on our roadways, crashes, closures, weather impacts, or major incidents.

If you follow WSP updates on X, you know how important that role is. The PIO is the instant communication bridge between troopers on the ground and the public, offering clarity when something big is unfolding in our area.

What a Washington State Patrol PIO Actually Does

A Public Information Officer isn’t just someone who posts updates on social media. It’s a role that requires coordination, communication, and staying connected with agencies across the region. PIOs respond to media requests, help manage messaging during emergencies, and work closely with law enforcement, fire departments, and even schools and local businesses.

They also help prepare for disasters, assist with community education, and make sure information is shared accurately and quickly when the unexpected happens. In major events, the PIO is often part of the Emergency Operations Center, helping to keep everyone on the same page.

With Trooper Mosqueta stepping in, District 3 drivers can expect clear, timely updates from someone who knows the roads and cares about the community.

