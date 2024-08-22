Washington State Patrol warns: 6 Hot Car Child Deaths in 9 Days

The Washington State Patrol is warning about the deadly risks of leaving children in hot cars after a recent NHTSA report highlights the tragic rise in heatstroke fatalities

Protecting Children from Heatstroke: Essential Tips from Washington State Patrol and NHTSA

The Washington State Patrol is urging awareness after a heartbreaking reminder from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the dangers of heatstroke in children left unattended in vehicles. Over the past 25 years, more than 970 children have tragically died from heatstroke after being left or becoming trapped in hot cars. The NHTSA reports that these incidents are not only devastating but also entirely preventable. Sadly, over the last 9 days nationwide, 6 children have died after being left in hot vehicles.

Heatstroke occurs when a child’s body temperature rises rapidly, often reaching dangerous levels much faster than in adults. A child's temperature can increase three to five times more quickly, reaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit when heatstroke begins and potentially 107 degrees when it becomes fatal. In 2023 alone, 29 children lost their lives to this preventable tragedy, with the years 2018 and 2019 witnessing record-high fatalities at 53 each year, according to NoHeatstroke.org.

To prevent such tragedies, the NHTSA and Washington State Patrol are focusing on several key safety measures for parents and caregivers. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, always check the back seat before exiting, and use personal items as reminders. It is also a good idea for parents to have childcare providers notify them if their child does not arrive as planned. It sounds strange but some parents have forgotten their quiet or sleeping child was in the back and tragically left them inside. Also, keep car keys out of your children’s reach and ensure kids understand that vehicles are off-limits as play areas.

Secure your vehicle by locking it when not in use is also essential to prevent children from getting inside. If you notice a child alone in a locked car, act quickly and call 911, then try to remove the child from the vehicle if possible.