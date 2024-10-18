Washington State Patrol Tickets Illegal Parkers at Rainy Pass

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is taking a firm stance against illegal parking along State Route 20 at the popular Rainy Pass Trailhead.

Washington State Patrol Cracks Down on Illegal Parking at Rainy Pass

As outdoor enthusiasts flock to this picturesque area at the end of the season, K-9 Trooper Darryl Tolen from the Okanogan WSP Detachment has announced that vehicles parked illegally may face ticketing or towing at Rainy Pass. People are illegally parked on both sides of the pass causing horrific and unsafe traffic issues. The Washington State Patrol Trooper also posted a YouTube video showing exactly why they are putting such focus on that area. See that video below.

Rainy Pass, known for its breathtaking scenery and access to the Pacific Crest Trail #2000, attracts many hikers and nature lovers each summer. The trailhead is located on the north side of Highway 20 and provides essential amenities, including picnic tables, vault toilets, and a self-pay station for the required Northwest Forest Pass ($5 per vehicle per day).

Trooper Tolen pointed out that while enjoying the outdoors is encouraged, following parking regulations is vital to ensure the safety of all visitors. “Illegally parked cars can obstruct traffic and access for emergency vehicles, creating potential hazards in this beautiful area,” he noted in the social media post.

The Rainy Pass area is especially busy during the summer months, drawing both locals and tourists excited to explore its hiking trails and scenic vistas. With the current conditions in the region making it ideal for outdoor activities and winter fast approaching, the WSP hopes to prevent congestion in the area and maintain public safety.

The Washington State Patrol wants visitors to remember that parking must comply with local regulations. People visiting Rainy Pass are encouraged to plan, secure the necessary recreational passes, and park responsibly. Those that don't, will face being ticketed or possibly towed.