Washington State Patrol Sink Suspect’s Daring Kayak River Escape

The Washington State Patrol teamed up with the Centralia police to catch a car thief, turned pirate on the Chehalis River.

A suspect tried to make a sneaky getaway from police after he stole a kayak on the Chehalis River on June 12. The Centralia Police Department (CPD) responded to reports of a stolen vehicle just after 8 am. After quickly finding the vehicle, the suspect refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop, left the stolen car, and ran on foot into nearby woods. After running a short distance, he spotted a kayak at a nearby residence, stole it, and headed down the river to get away.

Sergeant David Clary of the CPD said the suspect was very determined saying the suspect struggled with multiple falls into the water as he paddled toward the river's center and floated downstream. Despite attempts by officers to catch him using Pepperball rounds, a less lethal form of ammunition, the suspect continued to float downriver. You can see from the video smoke released from Pepperball rounds hitting the man as he curls up and absorbs the shots. Eventually, he abandoned the stolen kayak and ran from the river near Galvin Road. The suspect was quickly apprehended with the assistance of a police K9 unit.

"The Scallywag Then Stole a Kayak from a Home and Took to the High Seas..." -The WSP

The suspect had outstanding warrants and faced charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft upon booking into the Lewis County Jail. Sergeant David Clary attributed the successful arrest to a combination of modern police technology and inter-agency cooperation. The FLOCK camera system aided in quickly identifying the stolen vehicle, while a drone was used to track the suspect through dense woodland and down the river.

Sergeant David Clary also highlighted the recovery of a stolen vehicle linked to multiple ATM burglaries the same night. This shows both the unique challenges law enforcement faces when pursuing suspects and how effective innovative tools and collaborative efforts can be when used correctly. The suspect was booked into the Lewis County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft. You can watch clips of the drone footage showing the highlights from the chase directly below inside the Washington State Patrol X post.