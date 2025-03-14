Washington State Patrol Release Details in in Fatal SR-20 Crash

On Wednesday morning, a fatal crash was reported just outside of Ione on SR-20, and now sadly, we now know the rest of the details.

Fatal Collision on SR-20 Claims Life of Ione Man

Last Wednesday (March 12, 2025), a tragic single-car crash occurred on State Route 20 about 14 miles south of Ione, Washington. The fatal crash happened just before 7:00 AM when the driver, now identified as 73-year-old John L. Wagoner from Ione, lost control of his vehicle while driving southbound. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Wagoner failed to make a left curve in the road and drove off the highway. His car slammed down a steep embankment before crashing into a large tree near milepost 399.

The 2023 green Kia Sportage was severely damaged in the collision. Despite wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, Wagoner was found deceased at the scene by responding officers. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with WSP Trooper Clayton A. Anderson leading the inquiry.

The tragic event has definitely left the community of Ione in mourning, being such a small and tight-knit community. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and officials are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward.