Washington State Patrol Pursuit on I-5: Crash Leads to Manhunt

A manhunt was caused this morning after a truck running from the Washington State Patrol crashed down an embankment near I-5.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Washington State Patrol Seeks Public Assistance

Earlier today (June 25, 2024), a routine traffic stop by the Washington State Patrol turned into a dangerous pursuit that ended in a crash near Gravelly Road and the southbound lanes of I-5. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo reported that the high-speed chase started when a trooper attempted to stop a white Ford 4-door pickup truck for multiple infractions they witnessed including speeding, unsafe lane changes, and passing on the shoulder.

The Truck Crashed Through a Fence Near Gravelly Road

Instead of complying with the traffic stop and pulling over, the driver of the truck chose to run from law enforcement which led to a high-speed chase. Unfortunately for the two people in the white Ford truck, the chase ended tragically with the truck crashing through a fence near Gravelly Road and landing near railroad tracks at the bottom of a steep embankment. After the crash, the two individuals inside the truck jumped out of the truck and tried to flee the scene, temporarily evading police.

Manhunt was Called for Two Occupants of the White Ford Truck

However, both occupants of the truck were quickly located thanks to the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dattilo asked in the post if any witnesses had information or dashcam footage that might aid in the investigation of the crash. Individuals who witnessed the incident or captured footage are urged to contact Trooper Rachel Kemp at rachel.kemp@wsp.wa.gov.