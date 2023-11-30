Washington State Patrol Finds 4 Pounds of Pot in Stolen Car

Even though marijuana is legal in Washington, having this much, even without the stolen car, is definitely not.

Washington State Patrol Finds Pounds of Marijuana in Stolen Car

A Washington State Trooper in Okanogan County recovered a stolen car with a large surprise inside. The department's Public Information Officer for District 6 posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that they had also recovered 4 pounds of marijuana found inside the car. The stolen car filled with pounds of pot was found early Thursday morning. The 4 pounds of marijuana was packaged in multiple different containers including bags, large glass jars, and also inside large plastic storage containers and buckets. Some of the marijuana found was packaged inside a large black duffel bag.

How Much Marijuana is Legal in Washington?

In the post by the Washington State Patrol, they remind us that adults 21 and over can only possess 1 ounce of marijuana flower, 7 grams of cannabis concentrates, or 16 oz of marijuana edibles legally in our State. The amount of marijuana found in the stolen car was about 64 times the legal amount for an adult in Washington State. Possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana in Washington State is a class C felony and could be punishable by up to 5 years in jail and $10,000 in fine. Oh yeah, and there is also that little situation of possession of a stolen car to add to the charges. No more details have been released but something tells me we will get the rest of the story soon. This is a developing story and we will update it as more details come in.