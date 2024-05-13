Washington State Patrol D3 was Busy the Week Before Mother’s Day

Troopers patrolling inside District 3 for the Washington State Patrol were busy last week, including on Mother's Day.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Patrol Violation Numbers for Last Week Released

Today, the Washington State Patrol Trooper for District 3 released the total of violations responded to over the last week and they are not good. District 3 for the Washington State Patrol includes the areas of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties. I have been following the social media accounts of District 3 for years, and they usually only report numbers when they are high. In fact, the last time violation counts were reported was back on February 22, 2024, when they executed an emphasis patrol on SR-240. The Emphasis Patrol made around 100 stops during that Thursday morning back in February. You can see those numbers posted for February below, but they still average less than the average per day last week.

Mother's Day Week WSP Violations: Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson reported the incident and violation numbers for last week, and they are not good. The Washington State Patrol responded to almost 1000 violations in the 7 days between April 29, 2024, and May 5, 2024. The largest of those numbers came from speed contacts, with seatbelt violations coming in for the second most violations. The least amount of violations in all the categories shown was for DUI, at 20 total over the week's time. The numbers are as follows:

Speed Contacts - 734

Collisions - 46

Dui - 20

Seatbelt Violations - 88

Distracted Driving - 38

Once again, District 3 for the Washington State Patrol covers the Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties