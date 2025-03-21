Washington State Patrol Make Arrests in Seattle Fatal Hit-and-Run

WSP Arrests Two Suspects in King County Hit-and-Run Case

Suspects in a hit-and-run fatal crash in King County in October have finally been arrested after a lead from a different investigation says the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The fatal hit-and-run accident happened around 6:30 PM on SR-523 near Stone Avenue, when a pedestrian was hit and killed by a large black SUV.

According to the initial report from the Washington State Patrol, the victim was a 23-year-old woman trying to cross the eastbound lanes of SR-523. One vehicle stopped to allow her to cross, but a black 2007 GMC Yukon driving in lane 1 didn't stop, hit the woman, and continued driving. The victim was found lying in lane 2 of the westbound side of SR-523.

After the collision, WSP detectives launched an investigation and immediately began searching for the vehicle described as having significant front-end damage. Detectives also sought the public's assistance, asking anyone with information about the GMC or about the driver to come forward.

On March 20, 2025, WSP made significant progress in the case and arrested suspects Madison Clare on a warrant for felony hit-and-run death, and Brandon Carlson for rendering criminal assistance. Both individuals were booked in connection with the tragic fatal incident in October. The lead in the case came from an unrelated case by a different department that led to finding the SUV and the suspects.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact Trooper Ivan Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.