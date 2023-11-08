Let's just say the numbers were kind of shocking to me.

King County Numbers Released by Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol released numbers from King County infractions or accidents that they responded to during the months of September and October. The numbers were recently released with a graphic on the Official Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer for King County X (formally Twitter) page. Speeding and Aggressive Driving had the highest overall numbers with HOV infractions not close behind. Believe it or not, DUI numbers were the lowest on the list however, those were still relatively high. The total amount of infractions for both months equals a whopping 18,604. The good news is that every category decreased from September to October, even though some of those categories had a minimal drop. You can see the complete number totals below. Do any of these numbers surprise you?

Washington State Patrol Sept-Oct Infractions in King County