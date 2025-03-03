Washington State Patrol Honors Fallen Troopers Gain & Gadd

Every time the Washington State Patrol loses an officer in the line of duty, they honor them during the month they were killed.

Washington State Patrol Honors Fallen Troopers on March 2nd Anniversaries

Every month of the year, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) takes an important moment to remember and honor troopers lost in the line of duty in that month. For March, the Washington State Patrol honors both Trooper James S. Gain and Trooper Christopher Gadd, who both died on the same day only years apart.

Trooper James S. Gain, a 42-year-old officer, was killed on March 2, 1987, while on a routine traffic stop along I-5. He was standing on the side of the highway when a semi-truck struck him, and he was killed. Trooper Gain had served the Washington State Patrol for 19 years at the time of his death.

In a painful coincidence, March 2nd is also the anniversary of another Washington State Trooper's death, Trooper Christopher Gadd. Only one year ago on March 2, 2024, Trooper Gadd was struck by a car while on duty on southbound I-5 near 136th Street North in Marysville. He was only 27 years old with a promising career that was tragically cut short.

Both troopers' deaths left a profound impact on colleagues and the greater Washington State Patrol community, and even though separated by nearly four decades, they are forever honored for their dedication, bravery, and sacrifice in the line of duty.