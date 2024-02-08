Washington State Patrol Using DUI RV to Process Super Bowl Drunks

They are using the new DUI paddy wagon on Super Bowl Sunday so patrol officers can focus on the highways instead of processing.

Washington State Patrol Using DUI Processing RV

This Super Bowl Sunday, the Washington State Patrol is bringing out their Target Zero Impaired Driving Unit to help free up Troopers patrolling the highways. The official WSP website says, "The Mobile Impaired Unit is a self-contained 36-foot motorhome that has been turned into a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state to support law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols or to emergency incidents such as wildland fires or other natural disasters. It’s a full-service police station on wheels." The unit has three breath test machines and two holding cells. In 2022, King County Washington State Patrol Troopers arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday, and 9 in 2023. This year the Washington State Patrol is aiming for "Target Zero" with high visibility to help deter drivers from drinking and driving and reach their overall goal of zero DUIs. Instead of getting behind the wheel, just call any ridesharing company, or cab, or call a friend. You might just save a life or maybe even your own.