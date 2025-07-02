Washington State Patrol is Nominated for a Sexy Cruiser Award, and Needs Your Vote

Attention, all Washingtonians and fans of police cruisers!

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is running its annual Best Looking Cruiser contest, and Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your vote to take the top spot.

Washington Police Cruiser Worth Showing Off

This year’s photo submission shows off our iconic WSP vehicle in all its sharp and clean-lined glory. It is a symbol of safety and service to the people of Washington, and carries some serious Northwest style in the pic.

The dense, heavy forest is visible in the background, with green ferns and trees surrounding it. This photo could have only been taken in one state, and that is Washington. (Ok, maybe Oregon too.)

What Makes These Washington State Patrol Cruisers Special?

WA State Patrol cruisers are more than good-looking; they are highly equipped, road-tested vehicles designed for speed, safety, and reliability. They are built to handle Washington’s diverse terrain, from rainy coastlines to snowy passes, and play a key role in public safety.

When you vote for the Washington State Patrol, you’re voting for the people and the mission behind the badge.

Voting is Made Very Easy This Year

To vote, just click the link below, select Washington from the dropdown list, and answer the simple captcha at the bottom of the page (hint: just answer �����Yes” to the correct question). That’s it, your vote will help the Washington State Patrol to take home the trophy!

Vote by clicking here.

