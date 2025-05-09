Washington State Patrol Catches Tesla Going 128 MPH in a 45 Zone Near Seattle
A late-night joyride turned into a jail booking after a Tesla Model 3 driver was clocked going 128 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on SR-900 near I-5 in south Seattle.
The driver was spotted just before 9 pm Thursday evening (May 8, 2025), according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. He posted the details on social media (X formerly Twitter) with a photo showing the radar reading 128 mph and the blue Tesla involved.
Pushing the Limits of Tesla’s Speed Capabilities
While most Tesla Model 3 versions are designed for speed, this guy took it to an extreme. The standard Model 3 tops out at around 125 mph, but the Performance version can reach up to 162 mph. At 128 mph, I would say it is likely the driver was behind the wheel of a Performance or Long Range variant, and could have been driving even faster.
Though electric vehicles are known for their quick acceleration, they usually do not have the best handling qualities. Some drivers choose to use that power irresponsibly on city roads, and that puts countless lives at risk, including the driver's own life.
Legal Consequences of Reckless Driving in Washington
Under Washington State law, reckless driving is a gross misdemeanor with serious legal consequences. The penalties could range from:
- Up to 364 days in jail
- A maximum fine of $5,000
- An automatic 30-day suspension of the driver’s license
- Mandatory SR-22 insurance for three years following the suspension
SR-22 insurance is a high-risk classification that often results in significantly higher premiums and can make it much harder to find or afford coverage.
A High-Speed Lesson in Responsibility
Electric vehicles have become more powerful and much more common. Drivers of these cars must remember that performance and the ability to drive that fast, doesn't equal the permission to do so. This just reminds me how quickly a quick thrill can turn into a huge criminal charge, or worse.
