Washington State Patrol Catches 2 Fake HOV “Dummies” in 2 Days

Troopers Catch Driver Using Dummy to Cheat HOV and Speeding 92 MPH

In a bizarre traffic stop that shows the lengths some drivers will go to in order to bypass traffic congestion, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported pulling over a motorist traveling 92 miles per hour in a 60-mph zone. It happened today on I-5 near 288th Street.

In addition to excessive speeding, the driver was driving in the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane, intended for vehicles with two or more occupants. The driver’s only “passenger” was a life-size dummy doll sitting in the front seat. This was the second driver caught in the HOV lane with a dummy in as many days.

Washington State Trooper Stops Driver Speeding with Dummy in HOV Lane

Trooper Johnson shares “dummy” stories all the time, stating “another one,” after finding the second driver in two daystrying to fool authorities. Using a fake passenger to gain access to HOV lanes is not only deceptive but illegal, and combined with high-speed driving, it means big fines.

The driver received citations for both speeding and unauthorized use of the HOV lane with the dummy add-on fine. In addition to the safety risks, the financial penalties for speeding and misusing the HOV lane can be steep.

Speeding and HOV Cheating: What are the Fines?

In Washington state, a speeding ticket for going over 30 MPH above the limit can easily exceed $300, and fines increase significantly in construction or safety zones. Using a dummy or mannequin to falsely meet HOV requirements can lead to additional fines of $186 or more, depending on the jurisdiction. Beyond fines, repeat violations may affect a driver’s insurance premiums and result in points on their driving record, leading to long-term financial consequences.

Now that spring has arrived, the Washington State Patrol continues to monitor HOV lanes and speeding closely with both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles. The takeaway? Obey speed limits, respect lane rules, and leave the dummies at home, unless they’re riding with you legally in a carpool.