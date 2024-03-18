Washington State Patrol Busts Unsafe Commercial Drivers on I-90

The WSP gave an early warning but lots of drivers obviously did not get the message!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Patrol Busts Unsafe Commercial Drivers

This weekend, the Washington State Patrol joined forces with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the Field Operations Bureau for an emphasis patrol for all commercial vehicles traveling in Washington State. If you didn't know, the Field Operations Bureau (FOB) "oversees operations for the Washington State Patrol's eight field districts responsible for 18,697 lane miles of state highways and interstates" according to the Washington State Patrol. All three worked in the George area on March 7, 2024, to focus on commercial drivers speeding, following too close, distracted driving, or other unsafe habits contributing to causes of commercial driver accidents. Just last Tuesday, a semi-driver ran into the back of another semi's trailer on the westbound lanes of I-90.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Results: March 7, 2024 Commercial Emphasis Patrols

In total on March 7, the Washington State Patrol pulled over 30 commercial motor vehicles during the emphasis patrols. The Washington State Patrol did put out a warning on social media however some drivers did not get the message, although the results were better than I expected them to be. The results from those 30 stops are posted below.

WSP Commercial Vehicle Emphasis Results: March 7, 2024