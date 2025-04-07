WSP officers caught two drivers speeding over 90 mph this weekend, one in a Scion without a license and another without a seatbelt.

No License, Rainy Roads, and 95-mph Drivers: A Dangerous Combination

This weekend, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers were busy cracking down on springtime speeders and caught a few near 100 mph. The extreme speeders were spotted by Trooper Rick Johnson and shared on X while on patrol.

On Saturday (April 5th), Trooper Johnson busted the first 90+ speeder traveling at a scary 95 mph on West 18th and 304th. The driver of the black Scion was speeding and had no valid license. Trooper Johnson said, “Move Right For Lights and Sirens” is not just a suggestion but the law. The photo shows the black Scion pulled over on the left side of the highway instead of the right, a dangerous situation for both the driver and the Trooper.

WSP Trooper Busts Speeders on SR 18 This Weekend

The next day, Sunday, April 6th, another speeder was caught over 90-mph. This time, the offender was a white Honda Civic clocked going 94 mph on westbound SR 18 near 256th, just one mph slower than the driver the day before. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt. The photo shared by Trooper Johnson showed the wet roadway and windshield, showing the speeding was in rainy and wet conditions. Trooper Johnson reminded Washington drivers to slow down and drive cautiously, especially in the slick, rainy conditions.