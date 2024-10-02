Washington State Minimum Wage Climbs Again Starting January 2025

New rules are coming soon for minimum wage in Washington State.

loading...

Washington State Minimum Wage Set to Increase to $16.66 in 2025

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has announced that the state’s minimum wage will rise to $16.66 an hour starting January 1, 2025. This is a 2.35% increase from the current minimum wage, keeping Washington's position as having the highest state-level minimum wage in the nation.

The calculation for the new wage is determined by L&I using the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The CPI-W reflects changes in housing and food costs to make the calculation, which has contributed to the upward adjustment in the minimum wage.

While Washington's statewide minimum wage is set at $16.66, individual cities, like Seattle, SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Bellingham, and Burien, have the authority to establish higher minimum wages. Also, for workers aged 14-15, employers can pay 85% of the minimum wage, resulting in a 2025 wage for that age group of $14.16 per hour.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

New Minimum Wage Rules Impact Many Industries & Employment Types

The increase will also impact many employment categories, including overtime-exempt employees and rideshare drivers. For overtime-exempt workers, the new salary threshold will require small employers (50 or fewer employees) to pay at least $1,332.80 per week ($69,305.60 annually per employee), while larger employers (51 or more employees) must pay a minimum of $1,499.40 per week ($77,968.80 annually per employee).

Also, starting in 2025, rideshare drivers will see an increase in minimum pay. In Seattle, drivers will earn 68 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.59 per passenger platform mile, or $5.95 per trip, whichever is greater. For trips outside Seattle, the rates will be 39 cents per minute and $1.34 per mile, or $3.45 per trip.

L&I offers additional information on minimum wage regulations, including details on overtime, rest breaks, and meal periods on its website. Workers and employers can also contact L&I’s Employment Standards Program for further inquiries.