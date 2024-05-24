4 Memorial Day Weekend Graphs to Help Beat Washington Traffic

If you are traveling on I-90 this weekend, use these graphs to avoid the busiest traffic times.

WSDOT Releases Traffic Graph for Memorial Day Weekend

Traveling this weekend? You are not the only one in Washington States who will be venturing out to enjoy the holiday weekend. This weekend is the busiest day of the year in Washington State and no matter where you go it will be busy. WSDOT is trying to help things by releasing a traffic congestion map showing the busiest times to travel on I-5, I-90, and US-2. Use the times of this collected data to help predict when traffic will be at its worst this weekend.

I-5 Southbound from Tacoma to Lacey

Unless you are traveling really early and leaving before 5 or 6 in the morning, this will be one of the busiest routes all weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation graph predicts heavy congestion between 7 am and 8 pm. The early bird gets the worm so to speak in this situation. Everyone else better bring their patients and maybe some snacks.

I-90 Eastbound - North Bend to Cle Elum

This route will be clearer in the morning before 10 am but then expect heavy congestion until after 8 pm at least. The best times to travel through I-90 are anytime before 9 am or after 9 pm all Memorial Day weekend.

US-2 Eastbound - Skykomish to Stevens Pass

This route will be much more clear than the first two most of the weekend. The only predicted congested traffic is between 10 and 11 am. You can expect moderate traffic from 8 to 10 am and again from 11 am to 4 pm when traffic really starts to clear. Any travel times before 7 am or after 5 pm should be smooth sailing.

I-5 Northbound - Bellingham to Canadian Border

If you are traveling on I-5 towards Canada, just be through that area before 1 or 2 in the afternoon and you should be fine. Expect heavy congestion between 1 and 6 pm. Light traffic is predicted from 7 am to 1 pm and then again from 7 pm until around 9 pm. Anytime before 6 am or after 10 pm will be clear. Good luck and drive safe this Memorial Day weekend.