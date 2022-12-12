Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?

It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas.

When I got in the car to go to work today, I could hardly see up the hill of my driveway. By the time I got to 240, I couldn't see oncoming traffic. I couldn't see the Blue Bridge on the highway. Heck, I couldn't see the Blue Bridge when I was on the Blue Bridge. For the most part, most of the cars I saw on my commute today had their headlights on; much to my relief. I did see some cars without their headlights on which brings me to today's point.

Photo by Eugene Triguba on Unsplash Photo by Eugene Triguba on Unsplash loading...

What does Washington state law say about using headlights for the fog?

Surprisingly, our state laws don't say much about using headlights outside of their standard use at night or dusk. I initially thought that you were required to use them in low-visibility scenarios such as when the sun has gone down but it's not dark yet. Apparently, that's not the case with fog. While the law says headlights need to be used for insufficient light or atmospheric conditions," there isn't anything concrete in regards to fog. You absolutely should use your headlights if it's foggy even if it's not legally mandated. Just "being a good person" type things.