Washington State Gas Pump Secrets: 4 Surprising Cash Saving Tips

These simple 4 tips for Washington State drivers can save you lots of cash at the pump!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Tips: 4 Unknown Facts About Pumping Gas

As gas prices fluctuate across Washington, savvy drivers can benefit from a few insider tips to ensure they get the most value for their hard-earned dollars at the pump. With over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry, here are some essential strategies to consider during your next fill-up.

1. Fill Up in the Morning

Take advantage of cooler temperatures by filling your tank in the early morning. Gasoline is stored underground, and when the ground is cooler, the fuel is denser. As temperatures rise throughout the day, gasoline expands, meaning a gallon isn’t always a true gallon in the afternoon or evening. By filling up early, you’re getting more fuel for your money.

2. Pump at a Steady Pace

When you’re at the pump, avoid squeezing the nozzle trigger all the way. Instead, use the lower setting on the nozzle. Pumping at a high speed creates vapors and can result in liquid fuel being converted to gas before it reaches your tank. By using the low setting, you’ll minimize vapors and maximize the amount of fuel that actually enters your vehicle, saving you money.

3. Keep Your Tank Half Full

To reduce evaporation, try to fill up your tank when it reaches half full. A fuller tank means less air occupies the empty space, which decreases the chances of fuel evaporating. Gasoline evaporates more quickly than many realize, so keeping your tank adequately filled can save you money in the long run.

4. Avoid Filling Up During Deliveries

If you arrive at a station and see a fuel truck delivering gas, it’s best to wait. The delivery process can stir up sediment and debris in the storage tanks, which may end up in your tank if you fill up at that time. This can lead to clogged filters and costly repairs.

By incorporating these simple yet effective strategies, Washington drivers can ensure they’re getting the most value from every gallon. You're welcome! You can read more details about these gas-saving tips from an industry insider by clicking here.