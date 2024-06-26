[STUDY] Washington State Gas Prices Impact Summer Travel Trends

Are you feeling the crush of gas prices? You are not alone!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Gas Prices Influence American Travel Plans in 2024

In Washington State, we have a unique situation with added gas tax which makes our prices significantly higher than the national average. As gas prices continue to fluctuate across the United States, impacting consumer budgets and travel plans, a recent survey shows how most Americans are dealing with the economic challenges in 2024. That study by AmericanTrucks and AAA shows the average price of a gallon of gas stands at $3.58 nationwide but Washingtonians are paying much more. Regional differences show huge variations in price for instance, California leads with the highest average gas price at $5.10 per gallon, while Mississippi has the lowest average at $3.03 per gallon.

Washington State Gas Prices: One of the Most Expensive States in the USA

In Washington State, drivers currently pay an average price of $4.55 per gallon, marking Washington as one of the most expensive states for fuel in the country, actually ranked 3rd most expensive. This burden means large costs for Washington State families with the average American spending $1,712 on gas per year, which is an average of 3% of their total estimated income. Despite a slight decrease in gas prices since last year, around 23% of people who responded said that they are cutting back on summer travel plans because of those increased costs.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Gas Price Impacts Generations Differently

There are also generational preferences that help shape how Americans consume fuel which also rings true in Washington State. The Millennial and Gen Z generations are more price-sensitive and usually choose gas stations based on cost instead of brand loyalty or location. Gen Z however does show some preference for Shell stations, while Millennials chose their location because of convenience and location.

The study also points out generational preferences that help shape how Americans consume and think about fuel costs. The Millennial and Gen Z generations are more price-sensitive and usually choose gas stations based on cost, instead of brand loyalty or location. Gen Z however, does show some preference for Shell stations, while Millennials chose their locations to get gas because of convenience and location.

Looking ahead to this July 4th holiday, they estimate that 46% of Americans are planning to shrink or eliminate travel plans because of extreme weather conditions or high gas prices. Who are the most likely to stay home over the holiday? The Baby boomer generation is most likely to shrink or eliminate their holiday travel plans compared to previous years, while Gen Z plans to increase their holiday travel spending.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Study Illustrates the Broad Impacts of Gas Prices

The survey shows the broad impacts of gas prices on consumer behavior and travel trends and the differences between those impacts by generation. As summer continues, Americans across all generations will continue to try and adapt to these financial situations. For more insights into regional gas prices and consumer behaviors, the full survey details and methodology can be accessed through AmericanTrucks and AAA resources.