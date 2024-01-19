You won't believe how these brave firemen managed to save a little black dog stranded on ice in a partly frozen lake.

Dog Saved by Washington State Fire Crews

A group of brave firemen saved one very lucky dog after being spotted stuck on a piece of ice on Lake Tapps in Washington State. The small black dog was spotted around 12:30 pm Thursday, January 18, 2024. Witnesses say they saw the dog fall into the frozen river but quickly managed to climb back up onto the ice. The tense rescue happened near the 20400 blocks of Church Lake Drive E in Bonney Lake as firefighters tried to get out to the dog stuck hundreds of feet offshore. Some of the daring rescue was caught on camera, you can watch the released video posted below. The firefighters from East Pierce Fire used an inflatable boat, some rope, safety gear for themselves, and a harness to pull off the rescue. Once the firefighters got close enough to the dog, they corralled it closer to the shore by working as a team and grabbed it when they got within range.

Fire Department Looking for the Dog Owner

The fire department could not find the owner of the dog and made another social media post looking for help from the community. It says "The female dog is not micro-chipped, looks to be about a year old, and possibly a Shar Pai mix breed. She is safe at the Metro Animal Services shelter in Puyallup. If you know where she belongs, please contact Metro Animal Services at 253-299-7387, extension 2." If you have any information about the owner of the rescued dog, contact the East Pierce Fire Department. The video of the rescue is posted below.