Washington State Patrol & SWAT Respond to Bomb Threat at Safeway

Both the Washington State Patrol and SWAT from Kitsap County responded to a bomb threat at a Safeway Tuesday morning.

Police Respond to a Bomb Threat at Washington State Safeway

The Washington State Patrol reported that they responded to a bomb threat with a local SWAT squad at a Safeway in Port Orchard Tuesday morning. Local news station Kiro7 reports that the area had been closed to pedestrians since 7:30 am according to witnesses at the scene with no explanation. During the ordeal, police closed off the entire area around Sedgwick and Sidney until Washington State Patrol and SWAT could gather to assess the situation. The public was told to stay away from the area but no other details were released until hours later. The Washington State Patrol announced the bomb threat at 9:48 am.

Washington State Patrol Confirms No Threat Found

After a few hours of searching, the Washington State Patrol confirmed just before 1 pm that the area was clear and no threats had been found in their search. Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted "All WSP units are clear, no threats found." The Washington State Patrol reopened the area and says the case is under investigation.